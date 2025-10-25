Anambra Poll: Soludo Promises Ogbaru Stakeholders More Dividends

Residents and stakeholders of Atani and Okpoko in Ogbaru Local Government Area welcomed Governor Chukwuma Soludo with open arms when his campaign train came to the Local Government Area.

The occasion was not just a ceremonial one; it served as a platform for Governor Soludo to engage directly with the people and rally support for his administration’s initiatives. Addressing the crowd in Atani, he emphasised, “Community involvement is crucial for the success of any development initiative.

“Together, we can enhance our infrastructure, education, and healthcare services in this region.”

The Governor’s visit also included a tour of the bustling streets of Okpoko, eventually leading him to St. Lwanga Church. Here, he took a moment to reflect on the security challenges that plagued the region prior to his election.

“When I assumed office, the state of insecurity was alarming,” he said. “But through our collective efforts, we have made significant strides toward restoring peace and stability.”

Assuring his constituents of continued progress, Governor Soludo said, “My administration remains steadfast in prioritising sustainable development and inclusive governance. Together, we will build a stronger, healthier Anambra.”

The people echoed the Governor’s sentiments, each affirming the tangible impact of his leadership. The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze remarked, “Governor Soludo has transformed this area for the better. His commitment to the people is evident, and we, as community leaders, pledge our unwavering support.”

Chief Emma Obi added, “The changes we have witnessed under Governor Soludo’s leadership go beyond infrastructure. He has brought hope back to our communities, and we stand with him in this journey.”

Mrs Apolonia Ezenwa, ChuChu Onyema, among others, emphasised that Governor Soludo’s victory in the area has been assured, as they are in total support of his government and future aspirations for them.

The event culminated in a significant show of support when a cheque for fifty million naira was presented to Governor Soludo as a campaign contribution, further solidifying the bond between the state government and its people.

As the visit concluded, it marked yet another stride towards fostering a collaborative relationship between the state government and the people, heralding a new chapter of hope and prosperity in Ogbaru.

The collective enthusiasm and commitment from both residents and leaders exemplified a community ready to engage and work hand-in-hand with their government for the common good.