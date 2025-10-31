Anambra Poll: Shettima, Ngige Absent At APC Mega Rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed it has eight days to end the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) control in Anambra State.

This is notable as both Vice President Shettima and Senator Chris Ngige were absent at the rally, contrary to the party’s claims that they would attend.

No reason was provided for their absence, and attempts to obtain an explanation were unsuccessful, as neither the Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu Campaign Council nor the state party chairman, Chief Basil Ejidike, were willing to comment.

When contacted by phone, Senator Chris Ngige could not be reached. Adding to the confusion, many of the founding fathers of the APC, who were part of the defunct Action Congress (AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), were absent from the event.

New Telegraph recall that the APC had announced that President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and all the Governors of the party’s extraction would grace the occasion; however, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state and Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the National Chairman of the party, Prof Nentawe Yiwaltd, remedied the situation.

Speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prof. Nentawe Yiwaltda, prophesied that APC would end the 19-year-old reign of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra state on November 8, barely eight days and 196 hours.

Yilwatda, who made the prophecy on Friday at the All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral, Onitsha, during the party’s national governorship campaign rally for its candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, said APC is a messenger of Hope and he is in Anambra to deliver that message of hope.

According to him, “APC will uproot APGA within the remaining eight days and 196 hours to end their reign in this state. We in the APC cannot afford to allow APGA to continue to govern an important state like Anambra as an adopted son when we have our own son in the person of Ukachukwu”.

In his speech, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said APC, being the party at the centre, cannot afford to lose Anambra, a state with industrious citizens this time around, adding that he would like the state to become the 25th APC-controlled state this time around.

Prince Ukachukwu, the Governorship candidate of APC, expressed optimism that APC will soon replace APGA’s deceitful non-performance in the state with a high level of development in the near future.

According to Ukachukwu, “we will soon replace insecurity, multiple taxation, corruption and non non-performance and boasting with adequate security, steady power supply, Industrial development and Agricultural chain”.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state and Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, assured the electorate in the state that their votes must count this time around.

Chief Basil Ejidike, State Chairman of APC and Hon. Arinze Awogu, national coordinator of Ikemba Front, one of the political structures of APC, in their separate speeches, expressed optimism that APC would take over Anambra Government House at Agu-Awka, this time around.