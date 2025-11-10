The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called upon the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to intensify efforts to arrest the menace of vote buying, as there were rampant allegations of vote buying during the just concluded Anambra State.

This is as he called for the appropriate anti-corruption agencies and the police for investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators and their sponsors.

The organisation, however, asked the INEC boss to monitor the cases with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the police to identify, name and shame the suspected perpetrators and their sponsors and ensure their effective prosecution, as it believes it will lead to deterrence.

In the letter signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the body said the recurring cases of vote buying and undue influence make a mockery of Nigeria’s electoral process and participatory democracy.

In the same vein, the Booth Party’s governorship candidate in the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election, Okeke Chika Jerry, urged INEC to take decisive action against the growing menace of vote buying, including the prosecution of offenders and the disqualification of any political party whose candidates or agents are caught engaging in the act.

With journalists on the state of the election, Okeke condemned what he described as “a dangerous trend that continues to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.”

He argued that merely arresting individuals caught buying votes is insufficient without holding the sponsoring political parties accountable.

“INEC should, as a matter of urgency, stop vote buying and prosecute those involved—especially party agents. The candidates who fund such practices should also be disqualified. That is the only way vote buying will stop in Nigeria,” he said.

Okeke lamented that major political parties often deploy large sums of money to influence voters, a practice, he said, tarnishes the country’s democratic image.

However, YIAGA Africa has affirmed that the official results of the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), align with findings from its Process and Results Verification for Transparency (PRVT) exercise.

In its post-election assessment, the group said the election outcomes were independently verified by the Anambra Election Observation Hub, a coalition of civil society organisations that monitored the poll across the state.

In a statement yesterday signed by the Chair of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, Dr Asmau Maikudi, and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, the group stated that the consistency between its PRVT estimates and INEC’s official figures reinforces confidence in the credibility and transparency of the electoral process.

Using the PRVT methodology, the statement pointed out that over 700 citizen observers were deployed across all 21 council areas of the state, adding that observers tracked election processes and results from a statistically representative sample of 250 polling units.