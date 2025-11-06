Anambra Poll: Police Launch Air Surveillance As 45,000 Security Operatives Arrive Awka

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, the Police Command has commenced aerial surveillance across the state’s 21 Local Government Areas to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Last week, the Command took delivery of helicopters and surveillance drones for monitoring election activities, equipment that will be deployed by the eight Service Commands operating within the state.

Similarly, about 45,000 security personnel drawn from various services have arrived in Anambra and are currently being deployed to the 326 electoral wards across the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the aerial surveillance will complement ongoing land patrols by tactical units, intelligence operatives, and special police squads strategically deployed across all local government areas.

Ikenga explained that the combined operations aim to strengthen visibility policing, intelligence-driven security, and rapid response to emerging threats during the election.

“The deployment of helicopters and surveillance drones will enable real-time monitoring of key locations, border communities, and flashpoints, while ground teams will maintain robust patrols and checkpoints across all LGAs,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Command’s readiness to collaborate with sister security agencies and other stakeholders to maintain peace, law, and order before, during, and after the poll.

The police spokesman also urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, and to report suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or through the Command’s emergency hotlines: 07039194332 or 08039334002.

The Anambra State Police Command assured citizens of its firm commitment to ensuring a peaceful and secure electoral environment, where law-abiding residents can exercise their civic duties without fear or intimidation.