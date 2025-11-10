Anambra Poll: Otti Lauds Soludo’s Re-Election

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Monday congratulated the re-election of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State in the Saturday gubernatorial election.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti said the victory is a testament to the confidence the people of the state repose in him.

This is as the Governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a hitch-free poll and for the prompt announcement of results.

He said that Soludo’s landslide victory reflected the trust and satisfaction of the electorate with his performance in his first term.

The Governor urged his Anambra counterpart to view his re-election as another opportunity to consolidate on the progress already recorded in the state.

He noted that allowing the people to freely choose their leaders through the ballot remained the best way to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Otti also urged Soludo to extend an olive branch to his opponents to foster unity and build a stronger, development-oriented partnership for the progress of Anambra.