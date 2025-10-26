Anambra Poll: Opposition Parties React To Soludo’s Cash-For-Votes Pledge

Ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, who is seeking a second term in office has stirred controversy across political line after announcing a cash reward for every ward won by his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo, who spoke on Saturday at a campaign rally in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area, promised to give his party supporters N1 million.

The Governor said, “When we were campaigning for the Senate, we knew we were going to win every ward in the South Senatorial Zone, but we still had some incentives. Any ward that APGA won received N1m, and we won all the wards in Orumba South.

“We promised each of these wards N1m and next week, we will redeem it. The ward that comes first will get N5m, the second N3m and the third N2m.

“That was the deal. For November 8, any ward that wins again will receive N1m, while the first three performing wards will get N5m, N2m and N1m respectively.”

The pledge provoked backlash from opposition parties and civil society organisations, which described the move as open inducement and a gross violation of the Electoral Act.

Reacting to development, the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu, said Soludo’s action amounted to vote-buying and abuse of office.

“Clearly, this is vote-buying and against the electoral law. Soludo has been carrying out undemocratic activities in this election. He has been forcing communities to commit their votes through their leaders.

“The N1m offer is just one of many. We will write to INEC, EFCC, police, and other relevant security agencies about his actions,” Arodiogbu said.

Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, urged INEC to act swiftly, describing Soludo’s promise as “a public confession of vote-buying.”

The Labour Party (LP) also criticised the governor, accusing him of weaponising poverty.

“This is not good for democracy. Why is he giving out money now that elections are near? This is vote-buying and manipulation. He has failed in governance and now wants to buy legitimacy with money. We will raise this matter at the next stakeholders’ meeting with INEC,” LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said.

A former Zonal Organising Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mike Ahumibe, also faulted the development, saying it undermined electoral integrity.

He said, “Once there is money involved, it is no longer free and fair. Elections should be about the people’s choice, not about who can pay the most.”