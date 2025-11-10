Anambra Poll: Lagos APC Lauds Tinubu Neutrality

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for defending Nigeria’s democracy by encouraging transparency in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election.

The party’s Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said President Tinubu’s stance demonstrates his commitment to credible elections and deepening democracy.

Oladejo noted that Tinubu’s decision not to interfere in the election shows his reputation as a true democrat, which strengthens public confidence in the electoral system.

This is as he hails the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what he described as a credible and transparent election.

According to him, the conduct of the election under the new INEC leadership reflects a bold and refreshing new dawn in Nigeria’s democratic experience.

He added that the outcome of the Anambra election revealed the disunity and lack of structure within the opposition coalition.

Oladejo said the election exposed the “paper-thin” nature of the coalition, which he described as a gathering of “political wanderers and competing egoists.”

Oladejo added that while the opposition searches for excuses, the APC would continue to focus on governance and reforms aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians. He said the ruling party remained the only political organisation with national depth, structure and discipline.