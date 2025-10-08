Anambra Poll: Intersociety Speaks On INEC Leadership

International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has described the recent change in the leadership of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a key test to ascertain its credibility in the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election slated for November 8.

Speaking in a press release signed by its Chairman Mr Emeka Umeagbalasi, the group noted that the changes creates opportunity to strengthen public trust in the electoral process and enhance voter’s participation.

According to Umeagbalasi, many Nigerians have expressed reservations about transparency in the electoral process, but the appointment of a new INEC leaders provides “A chance to rebuild trust and ensure a more credible and participatory process.”

He added that an impartial and transparent approach by the new INEC administration would inspire more qualified voters to participate in the democratic process, particularly in states with low voter's apathy. Intersociety added that enhancing the integrity of the electoral process remains crucial to entrenching democracy, urging on the New INEC leadership to focus on fair play, professionalism and transparency in the conduct of Anambra Governorship election. The group further called on political actors, civil society and security operatives to work collectively towards achieving a peaceful, credible election that is reflective of the will of the people in November. "The coming election is an opportunity for all stakeholders to demonstrate commitment to democratic values. The credibility of the process will serve as a litmus test for the future of elections in Nigeria,"