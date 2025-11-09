Anambra Poll: INEC Uploads 99% Of Results On IReV

Following the announcement of the winner in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded 99.39% of results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

As of 2:32 am on Sunday, the IReV portal of the electoral umpire indicates that results from 5,685 polling units have been uploaded from the 5,720 polling units where the election took place in the South-East state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the election, which began around 8 am, was peaceful across the state. However, there were reports or incidents of vote-buying low turnout of voters.

Several candidates including incumbent Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Nicholas Ukachukwu among others also alleged vote-buying.

“The only thing we hear that is actually a concern, and we hope won’t happen, is that one party (he laughs) has written results to swap during the collation process,” Soludo said after casting his vote.

“We hear they have even had meetings with INEC not to upload the results so that they can have the opportunity to manipulate the results.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), expressed a similar sentiment, alleging irregularities in the election.

“By selling your vote, you’re selling away your schools, your hospitals, your jobs; you’re selling away your future. That is what is very worrisome. In other countries, even in West African nations close to us, where I’ve observed elections, I didn’t see such practices. So, for journalists, you must cooperate; this must be stopped,” Obi said.