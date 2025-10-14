Anambra Poll: INEC Acting Chair Meets Heads Of Political Parties

The Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), May Agbamuche, is currently meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of political parties at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.
New Telegraph reports that the meeting is part of a series of consultative engagements with stakeholders, scheduled by the commission ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 8.
This is the first meeting with political parties that the acting INEC Chairman is presiding over.
The meeting will provide opportunities for the commission and political parties to brainstorm over grey areas and perfect the preparations for the Anambra exercise.
