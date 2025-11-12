Anambra Poll: Electoral Hub Hails INEC, Flags Vote Buying, Unfair Campaign Rules

The Electoral Hub has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it described as a “professional and transparent” conduct of the November 8, 2025, Anambra Governorship Election, noting significant improvements in logistics, technology use, and inclusivity compared to past polls.

In a post-election statement signed by its Director, Princess Hamman-Obels, on Wednesday in Abuja, the civic organisation lauded Ndi Anambra for their peaceful participation and congratulated INEC for adhering strictly to the election timetable, ensuring the timely opening of polls, and achieving a 99.62% upload rate of polling unit results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) by 9:15 a.m. the following day.

She said: “The prompt upload of PU results to the IReV and the efficiency of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) greatly enhanced transparency and public confidence in the process.”

An observer during the elections, Electoral Hub, highlighted that 24,000 ad-hoc staff, 6,879 BVAS devices, and over 2,200 vehicles and 83 boats were deployed for the election, ensuring the timely delivery of materials to even the most remote and riverine areas.

Security was also bolstered, with 60,000 personnel, including 45,000 police officers, deployed under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

On inclusivity, Electoral Hub applauded INEC for prioritising women, pregnant women, mothers with infants, and persons with disabilities; however, it identified several challenges that undermined the fairness of the contest.

Chief among them was the ₦50 million campaign permit fee imposed by the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), which it said created an uneven playing field, alleged incidents of vote trading with reports of voters selling their votes for between ₦3,000 and ₦20,000, low voter turnout estimated at 21.4%, and disillusionment linked to broader socio-political issues.

“While intended to regulate the use of advertising spaces, the high cost posed a significant financial barrier to smaller parties and gave the ruling APGA, with the advantage of incumbency, wider visibility,” she noted.

Despite these shortcomings, the organisation concluded that the Anambra election demonstrated that credible and transparent polls were possible when all stakeholders work collaboratively.

“The election shows how credible, transparent, and participatory elections can be achieved when all stakeholders unite to protect electoral accountability and integrity.”

She urged all electoral actors, INEC, political parties, civil society, the media, and voters, to sustain engagement, strengthen accountability measures, and collectively safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process to build a resilient democracy in Nigeria.