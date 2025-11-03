Ahead of the Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 8, the candidates of all the political parties contesting for the poll were absent from the prayer meeting organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for political parties contesting in the upcoming election.

New Telegraph reports that the parties include the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, was represented at the event by his running mate, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, YPP’s Sir Paul Chukwuma, LP’s Dr George Moghalu, and ADC’s John Chuma Nwosu failed to honour the invitation.

Many dignitaries at the event expressed disappointment that candidates from other political parties, particularly the incumbent Governor Soludo, boycotted the prayer session and did not even send representatives.

The crowd, mostly women, applauded Ekwunife and the APC for honouring the invitation.

The prayer session was organised by the NLC, led by Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, and the TUC, chaired by Comrade Chris Ogbonna. It was held at the headquarters of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Awka.

According to the attendance register, 1,300 persons were present. During her address, Ekwunife of the APC pledged to build and furnish a befitting secretariat for organised labour if elected.

She described it as “degrading” that organised labour in Anambra State does not have a permanent secretariat and still operates from rented apartments.

Ekwunife also criticised the APGA-led government for failing to provide a standard public library in a state that produced the late Prof. Kenneth Dike.