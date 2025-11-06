Anambra Poll: Accord Guber Candidate Promises N200,000 Minimum Wage If Elected

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Anambra State, Sir Charles C. C. Onyeze, has pledged to pay a minimum wage of ₦200,000 to civil servants in the state if elected governor.

According to Onyeze, the proposed wage would serve as a significant improvement on the ₦70,000 currently being paid by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led administration under Governor Charles Soludo.

Speaking at the party’s governorship campaign flag-off in Awka, Onyeze said the payment of ₦200,000 monthly minimum wage is achievable, given the state’s strong financial standing and relatively modest wage bill of about ₦1.5 billion.

“Our minimum wage for workers will be ₦200,000 when we come into power,” he declared.

Onyeze explained that any government claiming it cannot afford such an amount “is deceiving the people,” insisting that “there is enough money in the system.”

“The salary of workers in Anambra State is just over ₦1 billion. So, what will it take a governor to set aside ₦5 billion for salaries? It doesn’t take anything from them, they just want to enrich their pockets. I am here for the masses. Once the people are happy, everybody will be happy,” he stated.

The Accord candidate also revealed that over 7,000 youths would be employed by four foreign companies already showing interest in investing in the state, as part of his plan to tackle unemployment and insecurity across the 179 communities and 21 local government areas of Anambra.

He further promised to attract more than 30 expatriate firms to invest in key sectors including power, road construction, healthcare, education, information and communication technology (ICT), and industrial development.

Onyeze vowed to end insecurity and reform local security outfits such as Agunechemba, Udo Ga Achi, and Aka Odo, describing them as “poorly trained and ill-equipped.”

“It’s important to choose a leader with the people’s interest at heart. This election must be different. Reject vote buying, it is time to take back our state,” he urged voters.

He also accused Governor Soludo of allegedly using financial inducements to influence votes, despite official denials.

“If they give you ₦5,000 or ₦20,000, remember it’s for four years, it won’t sustain you. Vote wisely for your future,” he said.

Onyeze added that his administration would introduce grants and financial support for traders and farmers through microfinance banks in all 21 LGAs. He also promised part-time job opportunities for students, ensuring they can earn while pursuing their education.

“Within two years, every unemployed youth will have a job. Criminals will leave Anambra within 48 hours after we take office,” he said confidently.

In her remarks, the Director General of the Accord Party Campaign Council, Mrs. Uju Nzeakor, urged voters across the 21 LGAs, 326 wards, and 179 communities to support Onyeze, describing him as “a son of the soil with empathy, vision, and youthful energy.”

“We need someone to heal Anambra and make it great again. Onyeze has what it takes to do that,” she said.

The party’s deputy governorship candidate, Dr. (Mrs.) Apollonia Ezeadili, also appealed to voters not to “sell their conscience for ₦10,000,” stressing that the future of Anambra’s children depends on their choice at the polls.

A party stalwart, Chief Edwin Obasi, added that Accord Party is ready to make a strong impact in the state.

“Sir C. C. Onyeze has come to revive Anambra and lead the way to a better future,” he said.