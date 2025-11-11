Anambra Poll: AA Guber Candidate Nweke Congratulates Soludo

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in last Saturday’s election in Anambra State, Ozo Jeff Nweke, has congratulated Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on his victory and urged other contestants to accept the outcome of the poll in good faith.

Nweke, in a statement issued on Monday, described the election as peaceful, credible, and a true reflection of the will of the people.

He commended Anambra voters for their discipline, maturity, and strong democratic spirit, noting that their conduct during the election reaffirmed the state’s reputation for political awareness and civic responsibility.

“The people of Anambra State have spoken, and they have spoken rightly. The election went well, and one must commend the civility of our people. They voted freely and exercised their franchise without intimidation. That, for me, is the beauty of democracy,” Nweke said.

While acknowledging reports of vote-buying in some areas, the AA candidate maintained that such incidents did not significantly affect the overall credibility of the election.

“In my polling unit, I did not witness any form of vote-buying. Even if it occurred elsewhere, I do not believe anyone was coerced into voting against their conscience. The result, in my view, reflects the true wishes of the people,” he stated.

Nweke disclosed that he had already sent a personal message to Governor Soludo to congratulate him on his victory, expressing confidence in the governor’s leadership and commitment to inclusive governance.

“Governor Soludo has promised to make his administration more inclusive this time. I take him by his word and urge him to continue serving the people diligently. My wish is for him to succeed because when the government succeeds, Anambra succeeds,” Nweke added.

Reacting to reports that some candidates were preparing to challenge the results in court, Nweke advised against litigation, describing it as a recurring and often unproductive trend in African politics.

“It has become a tradition in Africa that after every election, some people feel aggrieved and head to court. I contested in this same election, I witnessed the process, and I see no reason to go to court. Instead of wasting time on endless legal battles, let us join hands to move Anambra forward,” he said.

He appealed to all political actors to put the interest of the state above personal ambition, emphasizing that true leadership is demonstrated through unity and collaboration.

“The election is over; it is time for governance and development. I call on all candidates and their supporters to respect the will of the people and work together to build a better Anambra,” he concluded.