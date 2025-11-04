Anambra Poll: AA Candidate Nweke Shuts Down Awka

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Anambra State, Ozo Jeff Nweke, on Tuesday shut down Awka, the state capital, with a massive street campaign that brought socio-economic activities to a standstill.

Nweke, a security expert, expressed confidence that security challenges would not disrupt the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election.

The campaign roadshow, which traversed Awka, Nibo, Umuokpu, and Amaenyi communities in Awka South Local Government Area, witnessed a large turnout of supporters as markets and shops temporarily closed in solidarity with the campaign.

Speaking shortly after the rally, Nweke said he was optimistic that the forthcoming poll would be free, fair, and transparent, stressing that security agencies were fully prepared to ensure a peaceful exercise.

“I don’t think there will be any security issues during this election. As a security expert, I can assure you that nothing will disrupt the process. The security operatives have given us their assurances, and from my professional assessment, there will be no challenges,” he said.

On the signing of the peace accord, the AA candidate expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), noting that the newly appointed Chairman of the Commission had assured all candidates of a credible exercise.

“We were at the signing of the peace accord, and we all agreed to accept the outcome of the election. The new INEC Chairman has assured us of a transparent process, and I believe he will deliver on that promise,” Nweke added.

He urged other candidates to view the election as a brotherly contest, emphasizing that the ultimate goal should be the pursuit of good governance for the people of Anambra State.