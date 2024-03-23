Anambra Politically Isolated For 25 Years, Says Ganduje, Uzodimma

...As VC Esimone Seeks Republican System Of Governance.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje and the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma have described Anambra State as a state that has been in political isolation for twenty-five years.

The duo also accused the state of playing the lone ranger status by belonging to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which is not one of the major political parties in the country without any visible or outstanding achievement compared with other states in the federation.

Speaking at the APC South East Colloquium on the De- Marginalization of the geopolitical zone held in Nnewi Anambra state Ganduje contended that “Anambra is not making progress needed, Anambra has had Peter Obi, Willie Obiano and now Prof Charles Soludo who is my friend and brother all from APGA as its governors and that is twenty-five years of political isolation for the state”

“They need to join the ruling party and they will be happy and better for it. Why should Anambra continue to live in isolation? If there have been any superlative performance, on that isolated platform it would have been a different thing and this is a valid case of selfish politics “he said.

Gov Hope Uzodimma on his part stated that; “It is a thing of joy that the National leadership of APC had acknowledged that the South East is really marginalized today and having established that sickness the question is who is the doctor that would prescribe the drugs and I think the National Chairman is the medical team that would prescribe what drug should be applied ”

“I want to believe so that all of us are craving for a united Nigeria where equity, justice and fair play must be the order of the day it means that we must be in the room where Nigeria is going to be piloted is being discussed and we practice partisan Democracy ”

“The party does not belong to the government rather the government belongs to the party and if so we should be committed in joining the program of De- Marginalization of the South East so you must be part and parcel of the ruling political party and we must go with capable men and women ” he said.

Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone who was the keynote speaker at the Colloquium canvased for a Republican System Of Governance in the country.

“Like I said earlier the 1999 constitution is grossly inadequate and I commend the members of the National Assembly that are canvasing for a revert to the Republican System Of Governance which recognizes the six geopolitical zones and there better chance that it can allow a rotational Presidency ”

“Also, the leadership of the three arms of government, Executive, Legislature and Judiciary should be rotated but I do not agree that excellence should be sacrificed for mediocrity ”

“Major political parties always win the election and no Igbo man had worn the Presidential tickets of these major political parties and the political upset is rare in Nigerian politics”

“The primaries are the most important process and states like Imo and Ebony states have commenced the process and once the standard bearers are elected the election is half decided” he said.

Sen Ifeanyi Ubah who was the sponsor and convener of the Colloquium noted that the event is the flagship of that move to connect the South East to the centre adding that the entire Anambra people should capitalize on the offer being provided by the party to key into the ruling party in the country.

“This is the first of its kind in the history of the South East where issues that concern the South East are being discussed and what makes it instructive is that it is being organized by the ruling party with the National Chairman present at this most important occasion and I urge our people to see this offer as one that would bring the geopolitical to the table where the well being of this country is being discussed,” he said.