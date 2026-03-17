Anambra: Policeman, POS Operator In Trouble Over Alleged Extortion

A policeman and a Point Of Service POS operator are currently being investigated by the Okpo- ko Police Division in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State following a viral video showing alleged extortion of an undisclosed sum of money from a member of the public.

The said video showed an unprofessional conduct of the said Policeman which was intercepted by the Divisional Police Officer in the area.

Confirming this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the Command would not take kindly to unprofessional conduct of officers and men adding that preliminary investigations have commenced over the incident.

“The Anambra State Police Command has taken note of a viral complaint video alleging the unprofessional conduct of some po- lice officers in Onitsha.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Okpoko had already intercepted the complaint and immediately initiated steps to identify the officers involved in the alleged act.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has directed the DPO to produce the officers concerned for necessary investigation and possible disciplinary action in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Police Force”