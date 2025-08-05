Anambra Police Warn Social Media Influencers Against Inciting Statements

The Anambra State Police Command has warned social media influencers against making inciting statements capable of disrupting the peace and security currently being enjoyed in the state.

This warning follows the visit of popular social media influencer, Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, to Awka, where he led a candlelight procession in memory of the late Managing Director of Fish Magnet, Mr. Ifesinachi Onyekwere, who was abducted and murdered by gunmen.

The procession, which took place at Aroma Junction in Awka, drew a large crowd of fans dressed in black, causing minimal traffic disruptions that lasted for about an hour before normal vehicular movement was restored.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, noted that Anambra State is enjoying relative peace, and while freedom of speech is guaranteed, it should not be used to slander, libel, or create public unrest.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc, MNIPS, PhD, has issued a stern warning to social media influencer Mr. Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, cautioning him against making statements or taking actions capable of inciting tension or breaching public peace within the state,” the statement read.

The police also confirmed that the family of the late Mr. Onyekwere has distanced itself from the candlelight procession, urging the public to allow them to grieve privately.

“The Commissioner of Police noted the decision of the family of the late Mr. Ifesinachi Onyekwere, Managing Director of Fish Magnet, to publicly dissociate themselves from any proposed or ongoing candlelight procession or memorial gathering being organized in his name,” the statement continued.

“They have therefore pleaded to be allowed to mourn privately while trusting the authorities to do their work.”

The CP emphasized that Anambra remains one of the most peaceful states in the region due to the sustained efforts of the Police and other security agencies, in collaboration with critical stakeholders.

He stressed that no individual, regardless of social status, would be allowed to disrupt the existing peace and security architecture of the state.

“CP Orutugu urged residents and visitors alike to go about their lawful duties without fear, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to maintaining law and order. He further advised social media users and public figures to exercise restraint and avoid spreading misinformation or making inciting remarks,” the statement added.

“The Command further warns that anyone found undermining public peace, either online or offline, will face the full weight of the law.”