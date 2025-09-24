Anambra Police Warn Residents Against Osu Profiling

Anambra Police Command has commenced the fight against the Osu profiling of some people in the state.

This followed the allegations of discrimination against people described as outcasts, warning that the Command would involve the full weight of the law on offenders.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu is determined to stem the act of profiling in the state.

“The Anambra State Police Command has reiterated that any form of discrimination, humiliation, or denial of rights based on caste practices is barbaric, unlawful, and a gross violation of the fundamental human rights guaranteed under Nigerian law”

Sighting the relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution prohibiting the act of negative profiling, the statement read; “Section 42(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), provides that no citizen shall be subjected to any form of discrimination on the basis of community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion, or circumstance of birth”

” Likewise, Section 34(1) affirms the right to dignity of the human person and prohibits all forms of inhuman or degrading treatment”

“In addition, the Discrimination Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2018, criminalises all forms of discrimination and prescribes penalties for offenders”

“The Command strongly warns that attempts to deny couples the right to marry or live freely together on the basis of caste practices are unacceptable and unlawful. Once two consenting adults agree to marry, no cultural barrier or discriminatory practice has any legal standing to override their constitutional rights to freedom of association (Section 40), family life, and dignity”

“The Police Command stresses that Nigeria is governed by the rule of law and not oppressive or degrading traditional practices, and anyone found culpable of enforcing caste-based discrimination will face the full weight of the law”

“The Command urges residents of Anambra State to promote peace, equality, and mutual respect for human rights, and to report any incident of caste-based discrimination to the nearest Police Station for appropriate action”

“The dignity, freedom, and security of every individual remain a top priority for the Anambra State Police Command”,; it stated.