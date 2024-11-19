Anambra Police Vows To Arrest Criminals Over Murder Of Four Vigilantes

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday vowed to arrest criminals who murdered four vigilante operatives and left several others injured in the state.

The state police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, made this declaration in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to Ikenga, the armed men operating in an unregistered Lexus 330 SUV and Honda FJ Cruiser SUV at Ekeagu Abatete killed three members of the vigilantes and injured several others.

READ ALSO

He added that also at Ukpo junction, Dunkunofia Local Government Area while fleeing pursuit by the Police Responding Team, shot and killed another member of the vigilante, injured another, and set two vehicles ablaze.

The police confirmed that the bodies of the deceased have been recovered and the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Itam condoled with the family and community of the deceased and pledged that the police shall leave no stone unturned until those behind the vicious act are arrested.

Share

Please follow and like us: