Anambra Police Uncovers Plot Against 8 Service Commanders

The Police in Anambra state has uncovered a plot by some persons claiming to be human right group to unsettle the peace in the area.

The Command described them as agents of distablization masquerading as activists working with some social media influencers in the country.

Consequent upon this development the police command urged the public in Anambra state to dismiss what it called unfounded insinuations to misrepresent the activities of the commanders.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga it stated that ;

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to alert Anambra people and residents to be aware of some individuals who engage in discussions about the State on social media under the guise of human rights activists, to incite the public against Government agencies, the Police, and other Security Agencies”

“The Command urges residents to resist such and disassociate themselves from any act that threatens public peace”

“This follows a trending video of one Mr Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as Verydarkman which the Command intercepted on 24th May 2025. In the video, Mr Martins was threatening to lead a protest against the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the State”

“,The Command while noting that the action of NAFDAC was in line with the Federal Government directives to conduct a raid operation to remove unregistered, expired, banned, diverted donated drugs, substandard, falsified, and illicit narcotics and controlled substances from the three major Open Drug Markets (ODM) in the country.

“Anambra State happened to be one of the States where the Enforcement took place. Meanwhile, the Command has taken necessary steps to escalate the complaints of the traders for the agency’s necessary action”

“However, further discussion by the Command and the leadership of the market revealed that the alleged action of Verydarkman was motivated by some persons in the market, as the Leadership distanced themselves from such and pledged to work with the relevant agencies to identify the defaulters among them”

“Furthermore, the Command while still waiting for Mr Harrison Gwamnishu to honour the Command’s invitation to provide answers on how five persons in transit through Anambra went missing while seeking accommodation in the State, intercepted another trending broadcast by the same Mr Harrison allegedly exposing an illegal detention facility in the State”

“In as much the video is not a recent development, the Police Command has since addressed the unprofessional conduct of these Security Operatives after assisting the Security agencies in apprehending suspects and keeping them in their offices without transferring them to the nearest Police facility”

“The Command has already emplaced measures to ensure that such does not happen again”

“Given the above, the Command observed that Mr Harrison and Mr Martins ignored every necessary channel including reaching out to the Commissioner of Police, and the Command Public Relations Officer to lay complaints of any kind, noted that the pattern of their action shows that it was a deliberate move to make some of our followers fault the efforts of the Police and other security agencies on the relative calm and enhanced safety the State has been experiencing”

“Their actions were, no doubt, aimed to bring reproach on the enthusiasm and commitment of Anambra people to collaborate with the security agencies to fish out the bad eggs in the State”

“To this end, the State Police Command after a critical threat analysis based on the information and intelligent reports of these individuals’ actions to cause tension in the State as the intended protest could be hijacked by criminals to wreak havoc” the statement stated.

