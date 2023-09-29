Anambra Police, Transporters Declare War On Kidnappers, Cultists

Anambra Police Command and the Joint Transporters Forum have declared war against kidnappers and cultists in the area following allegations that transporters aid and assist criminals in perpetrating crimes in the state.

To this end, the State Command and transporters have set up a security monitoring team to tackle all manner of brigandage in the area.

Rising from a meeting between the Police Command and the Joint Transporters Forum, they resolved that all Keke tricycles and shuttle buses operating in Anambra state must be registered with the Transport Forum and the state government for proper identification in case of crime.

Addressing the Transporters, the Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Aderemi Adeoye noted that the Transporters are an important sector of the economy, adding that their roles in crime fighting are pivotal to maintaining law and order.

“I wish to advise you all to be law abiding and report cases of kidnapping and cultism to the nearest Police station and even if they use your vehicle to kidnap or attack somebody just rush and make entry so that you would not be seen as an accomplice to the crime ”

“The essence of this meeting is for us to work together and all those vehicles that are not registered should be registered with the state government and the Transport Forum so that we can easily identify the vehicle used for crime and we shall work to rid Anambra state of crime and criminality,” he said.

Also speaking the Coordinator of Anambra Keke Operators Forum Comerade Osita Obi expressed gratitude to the Police Commissioner for creating the platform for security operatives to interface with the transporters adding that the resolutions reached at the meeting would be far-reaching and result-oriented at the end of the day.

“This is the first time a meeting of this nature has been held in Anambra state and we commend the hard-working Police Commissioner for such an initiative we as transporters will work hand in glove in the area of checkmating all forms of brigandage in the state”

“We shall also work on our fellow transporters and identity those that are not genuine and ensure that they do not soil the image of transporters in the state,” he said.