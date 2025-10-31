Anambra: Police Train Officers, Men Ahead Of Nov 8 Poll

In a bid towards ensuring professional conduct during the November 8th gubernatorial election, the Anambra State Police Command has embarked on continuous training and retraining of officers and men in the state.

Recall that the Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu, had earlier warned that there would be zero tolerance to irregularities during the election, adding that the interest of the security operatives is to ensure free, fair and transparent election.

The training which involves Area Commands and Divisional Police stations in the state would be on professional conduct, crowd control, intelligence gathering and inter agency connectivity.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, it is strict compliance to the laws guiding the election.

“In a sustained effort to ensure a peaceful, credible, and well-secured governorship election in Anambra State, the Police Command has continued to expose its personnel to intensive election security training and refresher courses in partnership with respective Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and stakeholders.

“The training, which cuts across all Area Commands, Divisions, and Tac- tical Units, focuses on professional conduct during elections, crowd management, intelligence sharing, inter-agency collaboration and the protection of fundamental human rights.