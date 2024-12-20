Anambra Police To Probe ATM Theft On Visually-Impaired Woman

Share

The Anambra State Police Command, on Thursday, disclosed it has commenced an investigation to unravel how a yet-to-be-identified lady allegedly stole an ATM card belonging to a partially sighted-aged woman and emptied the account.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at an ATM location in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the Anambra State, over the weekend.

According to a viral video, the lady swapped the old woman’s ATM card at the ATM location after the victim had filed a complaint of receiving several debits on her account.

The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the development on Thursday, said police intercepted the trending video and have begun investigations into the incident.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, showed concern about the incident and directed the Public Relations Office of the command to contact the victim for necessary information that would aid the investigation.

He added that the CP further directed that all intelligence-gathering tools of the command should be deployed to identify the suspect and bring her criminal gang to book.

