Anambra Police Tasks Communities Over Murder Of Pregnant Woman

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has called on the Uke and Ideani communities in Idemili North Local Government Area to assist in unravelling the mystery surrounding the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman found hanging from a cashew tree.

Describing the incident as a tragic example of “man’s inhumanity to man,” the Command assured the public of its determination to apprehend those responsible.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu urged community leaders and stakeholders to provide useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to the statement:

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, today, 6th May 2025, called on stakeholders and community leaders of Idemili North to assist with credible information to unravel the perpetrators of the suspected murder of a pregnant lady found hanging on a cashew tree along the Uke/Ideani road.”

“The CP described the incident as unfortunate and a stark example of man’s inhumanity to man. He has ordered a thorough investigation to identify and bring the culprits to justice.”

The Command also appealed to the public to assist in identifying the deceased, whose body has been recovered by operatives from the Ogidi Police Division and deposited in a mortuary.

The Commissioner assured that further developments would be communicated to the public as investigations progress.

Share