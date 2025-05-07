Anambra: Police Task Communities Over Murder, Hanging Of Pregnant Woman On A Tree

Share

Anambra Police Command has tasked Uke and Ideani communities in Idemili North Local Government Area to assist in unraveling the mystery behind the murder of a pregnant woman found hanging on a cashew tree.

The Command while making this demand described the incident as the height of man’s inhuman ity to man, promising that it would make sure that the culprits are apprehended.

The Command in a release by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that; “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, today, May 6, 2025, called on stakeholders and community leaders of Idemili North to assist with information to unravel the perpetrators of the suspected murder of a pregnant lady found hanging on a cashew tree along Uke/Ideani road.

“The CP described the incident as unfortunate and a stark example of man’s inhumanity to man and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“To this end, the Command calls on members of the public to help identify the deceased, as Police Operatives from Ogidi Police Division have recovered the body and deposited it in the mortuary,” he said. He promised that developments would be communicated to the general public accordingly.

