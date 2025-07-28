Anambra Police Command has taken delivery of one Armoured Personnel Carrier provided by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetoku.

The provision by the Police Chief is part of efforts in ensuring that crimes and criminality are nipped in the bud and also as morale booster to the operations of the officers and men of the Command.

While receiving it, the Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu expressed deep appreciation to the Management of the Nigeria Police Force for the delivery of a new Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to the Command.

According to the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga ;

“This critical asset, according to the CP, will significantly enhance the Command’s operational capacity, especially in tackling emerging security challenges and strengthening the ongoing efforts toward maintaining peace, law, and order across the State.

“The CP further acknowledged the continuous support of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, whose proactive leadership continues to reflect in the improved logistics, welfare, and morale of officers nationwide.

“The Anambra State Police Command reassures Ndi Anambra of its renewed commitment to the protection of lives and property, and calls for continued cooperation from residents to ensure a safer Anambra for all,” he noted.