Anambra Police Spokesman Named 2025 Most Outstanding PPRO

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, has been named the 2025 Most Outstanding Police Public Relations Officer of the Year by the Youth Coalition for Education in Nigeria (YOCEN).

This latest recognition comes shortly after Ikenga won the Inspector-General of Police Award for Best Public Relations Officer among the 36 state commands in Nigeria.

The honour was announced during YOCEN’s high-level convention, held on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja, where the Anambra State Police Command represented the Nigeria Police Force. The convention featured a public lecture themed “Education: A Panacea in Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The event brought together key stakeholders from government, civil society, and the private sector to discuss the critical role of education in achieving the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and driving national development.

Representing Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, SP Ikenga reaffirmed the police commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment across the country.

“Security is an enabler of quality education, gender equality, and sustainable growth,” Ikenga said, highlighting the Inspector-General of Police’s Safe School Initiatives as part of a proactive approach to ensuring the safety of schools, students, teachers, and staff.

He further emphasized the Police Force’s contribution to education through community engagement, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), anti-crime patrols, and school sensitization programs. These efforts, he said, aim to safeguard vulnerable groups, especially children and young women, while promoting educational advancement.

YOCEN presented Ikenga with the award in recognition of his professionalism, effective public engagement, and adherence to global best practices.

In a statement, the Anambra State Police Command expressed appreciation for the honour and pledged to strengthen its collaboration with educational stakeholders in the state and nationwide, in line with the broader agenda of promoting peace, justice, quality education, and sustainable development.

The Youth Coalition for Education in Nigeria (YOCEN) is a Pan-African initiative formed following resolutions made at the 3rd Annual Youth/Students Summit of the All-African Students Union in Monrovia, Liberia, in 2019. The movement aims to galvanize African youth to actively contribute to the continent’s growth and development.