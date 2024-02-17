Anambra Police Speaks On Alleged Killing Of Trader

The Anambra State Police Command has revealed that operatives of the state Anti-touting Squad shot and killed one merchant at the Science Equipment Market, Head Bridge, Onitsha.

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the State Command’s Spokesman who confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday said numerous others were hurt.

According to him, the incident occurred at the Head Bridge market at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered an investigation into the unfortunate accident.

He stated that the state commissioner of police had ordered the urgent transfer of a murder case that occurred at the Head Bridge Market.

“Our officers led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Head Bridge, on receipt of the information, got to the scene and saw a young man in a pool of his blood while another was injured.

“The victims were rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed one dead. The police also recovered six expanded cartridges from the scene,’’ he said.