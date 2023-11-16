Anambra Police Smashes 2 Gangs Of 419 Syndicates Extorting Money As ESN Members

Anambra State Police Command has smashed two gangs of fraud Syndicates popularly known as 419 who have been extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public under the guise of being members of Eastern Security Network ESN.

The suspects who operate in Ozubulu and Umunze towns in Ekwusigo and Orumba South local government areas had three of their members arrested by the police while others are at large.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer Tochukwu Ikenga, “At Umunze, Orumba South LGA Headquarters two suspects were nabbed after painstaking investigation”

“The suspects had sent text messages to their victim identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding that he paid them a huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed”

“Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and will be arraigned in court soon”

“In a similar development, the Police at Ozubulu, Headquarters of Ekwusigo LGA arrested one male suspect who used two different lines to issue deadly threats to a businessman. He claimed to be an ESN Commander and ordered his victim to pay up or be killed”

“Meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both sims recovered. He was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court”

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended both DPOs for their diligence and painstaking effort which led to unravelling the identities of the crime suspects and apprehending them”

“He assured that Command Headquarters will continue to motivate its personnel across the State for optimum performance,” he said.