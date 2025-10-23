Anambra Police Set To Deploy Drones For 2025 Governorship Election

Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, the State Police Command has announced plans to deploy drones and other advanced surveillance tools to monitor activities during the polls.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this during an Election Sensitization Tour of police formations under the Nnewi Area Command. He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force remains neutral and focused solely on ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election.

“The police are not interested in which candidate or political party wins the election,” Orutugu said.

“Our duty is to guarantee peace, fairness, and security throughout the process. Officers and men must discharge their duties without bias or sympathy for any party.”

The Police Commissioner warned that any officer found engaging in partisan behavior or compromising election integrity would face severe disciplinary action in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police.

Orutugu further revealed that the Command had perfected plans to use drones to monitor polling units, electoral wards, and collation centers across the state.

“We will deploy drones to monitor every polling unit and collation center. In line with the IGP’s directive, there will be zero tolerance for any act capable of derailing or compromising the process,” he stated.

He also clarified that only security personnel accredited and officially deployed for election duty will be permitted to operate during the exercise, warning that unauthorized operatives will not be allowed near election venues.

Reflecting on previous experiences, Orutugu noted that the Command successfully tested its preparedness during the Anambra South Senatorial and Onitsha North I Constituency bye-elections, adding that lessons from those exercises would enhance performance in the forthcoming governorship poll.

The Commissioner commended the Agunechemba Security Squad for its synergy with conventional security agencies, describing the collaboration as a model for effective community policing in the state.

“I am a strong believer in community policing, which can be achieved through active engagement with local vigilante groups. The Agunechemba Security Squad has been working effectively with the police and other security organizations,” he said.

Earlier, the Nnewi Area Commander, ACP Augustine Oyamiele, lauded the rebuilding of police divisions destroyed during the EndSARS protests, noting that all affected stations were now operational. He, however, lamented the shortage of operational vehicles, which he said continues to affect policing efficiency.

“The aftermath of the EndSARS protest had a negative impact on police operations nationwide. Here in Nnewi, several police stations were burnt down, and officers’ properties were destroyed. Fortunately, these stations have been rebuilt through the efforts of individuals and community members,” Oyamiele said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Hon. Amaobi Okonkwo, expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship between the police and residents, pledging continued support for the Command.

Also speaking, the President General of Nnewichi Village, Engr. Sir Emma Chukwueloka, reaffirmed that Nnewi remains a peace-loving community committed to supporting law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and security.