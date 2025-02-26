Anambra Police: Securing Mondays For Residents Against ‘Stay-At-home’ Order

Share

With the people of Anambra suffering the effects of the sitat-home order, a form of protest against continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, by separatist groups, who though have consistently denied issuing and enforcing such an order, OKEY MADUFORO reports on the renewed impetus by the state Police Command to secure Mondays

In the beginning

It all started like a joke when the then leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafran (MASSOB) Chief Ralph Uwazurike took over the South East geo-political zone like a storm a number of years ago. On that fateful Monday, the residents of the zone woke up to behold empty streets, with markets, schools, offices and other activities shutdown.

Shockingly, this trend was said to have also replicated markets outside the eastern borders, with markets such as Alaba, Idumota, Lawanson, Ladipo, all in Lagos State and some markets in Kano State, shut down as a result of the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and which took effect from August 9, 2021.

All of these markets are dominated and ran mostly by people of Igbo extraction from the eastern part of the country. What indeed was more intriguing was that there was no formal announcement on the radio, television or newspaper as well as the traditional town criers directing the Igbos to stay at home.

It indeed the order took the then Federal Government unawares hence in a desperate move to save its face from the international embarrassment caused by the happening, pushed a false narrative as they attributed the development to what they described as massive exodus by the Igbos between the months of July and August to their ancestral homes in the East for the celebration of the New Yam Festival and August Meeting by the umuadas. It is on record that the only sitat-home order then known to the people was that declared for the celebration of Biafran Day Anniversary.

Even on such anniversaries, the people were still allowed to go about their duties without any fear of molestation or even being killed. However, this new version of sit-at-home order, which spread like a wild harmattan fire came into force with some level of force as the people were afraid and those who dared were physically assaulted or even killed and harmed by the enforcers of the order.

IPOB

The entrance of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is today incarcerated and facing a felony and treasonable charge by the Federal Government, was believed to have resurrected the present sit-at-home order which in its wake saw rallies by members of IPOB across major cities and towns in the east, with the members carrying Biafran flags and singing age-long Biafran anthem and songs.

They moved about in a convoy of vehicles to the admiration of people who even joined in the rallies. Soon after the #EndSARS protests across the country five years ago, the sit-athome assumed a different and most dreadful dimension, as vehicles and shops were burnt as a result of non-compliance to the order by the people.

Matters were made worse when a section of the movement led by Simon Ekpa, who is in Finland prison facing terrorism charge, took the centre stage while Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was cooling his heels with the Department of State Services (DSS) following his arrest in Nairobi, Kenya by INTERPOL at the behest of the Federal Government in June 2021.

However, it should be noted that not all the states in the South East complied with the order as some of the towns like Umuahia, the capital of Abia State as well as most towns in Ebonyi State in defiance of the order opened their shops and markets for business.

Anambra’s case

In Anambra State, it was a different kettle of fish as the order was forcefully enforced leading to human lives being treated with disdain and contempt. Countless sons and daughters of Anambra have paid the supreme price under the inglorious activities of gunmen who enforce the order every Monday consequently worsening the state of insecurity in the state.

The economic losses occasioned by the Monday sit-at-home order is indeed humongous as investors have taken flight to neighbouring states such as Asaba in Delta State as well as Benin in Edo State, which are considered safer places to be. According to the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, the state and people have suffered huge economic losses and harm to the people including deaths

. “We know the revenue profile of Onitsha South Local Government Area and this Monday sit-at-home order has frustrated it. If we try to quantify the amount of revenue lost it would run into billions of naira both in Onitsha North Council Area and other places,” he said.

New wave of interventions

However, in the last one month Anambra State has witnessed respite in most major towns and communities following the activities of the actions of the Joint Task Force on Security.

Aside from the presence of the newly formed Agunechemba Security Squad in most communities, the Anambra State Police Command has also been on the ground, canvassing an end to the Monday sit-at-home order.

This is as the newly transferred Police Commissioner in the state, Orutugu Ikioye, who recently reported to his duty post, commenced routine inspection and patrols of major towns in the state. So far he has carried out working visits to Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka, respectively, inspecting security formations in the area.

On one of the sit-at-home days, Ikioye took time to interface with traders who were emboldened by the presence of the Commissioner and security operatives to conduct their businesses in defiance of the order. Speaking at Ekeh Awka Market, the Commissioner said: “As you can see people are desirous of opening their shops and doing business because that is their only means of livelihood.

“Anambra is known for trade, commerce and industry and you cannot stop them from doing that and that is why we must end this anti-economic impact on our people. “One wonders why some people in the guise of whatever would go about frustrating the businesses of their brothers and sisters through the enforcement of sit-at-home.

“Just look around and you can see that shops are open for business and that is what it should be and we as a Command have put measures in place to see to it that this sitat-home order must end very quickly too.” He further noted: “This is Nigeria and the constitution of this country makes room for freedom of lawful assembly and freedom of lawful trade and no one has the right to stop a fellow Nigeria from doing business.

“This is just the beginning of the end of this sit-at-home, my officers and men are battle ready to confront any person or groupof persons trying to molest or victimise a fellow Nigerian in the name of sit-athome.”

For the 35th Police Commissioner of the Command, it is a new dawn for policing in Anambra State. Having served as the Police Commissioner in charge of Counter Terrorism Force Headquarters Abuja, he knows what it takes to quell the fire and has hence challenged his team to brace up for the battle ahead.

He had also made exploits during the Ife-Modakeke communal clashes in years past having worked in various capacities during that inglorious era and had battled banditry across the country. He is expected to bring to bear his wide knowledge and experience of policing in ensuring that the Monday sit-at-home order is ended in Anambra State.

Gathering support for the Police Command

Former Vice President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene noted: “The Police Commissioner has started well by moving to end the sit-at-home order and I urge our people to throw their weight behind him and see to its success.

“Also let other security operatives join hands to ensure that we recover our Monday in Anambra State.’’ While for the Publicity Secretary of the Onitsha Bridge Head Market, Sir Peter Okala:

“We, the traders in Onitsha, wish to extend our hands of commitment and support to the new Police Commissioner for this bold step at ending the sit-at-home issue, which would be far reaching in protecting our businesses as well as our lives.

“The presence of the new Police Commissioner at most markets in Anambra has given us fresh impetus to go about our daily activities without fear or apprehension and we also salute the synergy between the Agunechemba Security Squad, the Police and other sister security organisations in ensuring security of lives and property. To us, the sit-at-home is fast becoming a thing for the history books.”

