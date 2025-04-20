Anambra Police Rescues 4 Kidnap Victims, Recover 14 Pump Action Rifles, Arrest One Suspect

Share

The Anambra Police Command within three days rescued four kidnap suspects, recovered 14 Pump Action Rifles and arrested an armed robber and kidnapper.

The command also recovered eight life cartridges and five handcuffs as well as axes and matchets during the operation.

According to the statement by the Command Public Relations Officers, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the raid is part of the commands determination to ensure a crime free Easter celebrations in the state.

“During one of such patrols, the Police rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a notorious cultist/kidnapper, and recovered seven pump-action guns, seven live cartridges, three handcuffs, one cutlass, one axe, one dagger and other incriminating items. The brief states as follows”

“In the early hours of 18th April 2025, following an intense search operation, the Joint Security Team comprising the Police Operatives from Uli Police Divisional headquarters and Uli Vigilantes secured the safe return of two kidnapped victims in Ihiala”

“The armed men on Sunday, 13th April 2025 at 2 pm at Amorka Village, Uli, along Onitsha Owerri Expressway double- crossed the victim’s vehicle, forced the occupants into another vehicle and zoomed off with them”

“The armed criminals abandoned the victim’s vehicle at the scene. The responding Police team have since recovered the abandoned vehicle to the Police Station for safekeeping”

Meanwhile, the operation is still ongoing to arrest the armed suspects.

“In another development, Police Officers attached to Fegge Divisional Headquarters by 1.30 pm on 17th April 2025, while on patrol, intercepted a bus parked suspiciously along Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka, Onitsha”

“During a search of the bus, they found a bag of rice containing Five Pump action guns, eight live cartridges and two handcuffs neatly concealed in it. The arms and the bus were recovered, and investigations are still ongoing to unmask the culprits”

“Furthermore, the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti- kidnapping Unit acting on credible information on 17th April 2025 by 1.27 pm arrested one Israel Akachukwu ‘m’ aged 25 years, recovered two pump action guns, two live cartridges, one Cutlass, one yellow Axe and a dagger in his apartment at Ezeigwe Street Nkpor, Idemili North LGA”

