Anambra Police Rescue Kidnapped Victim

The Anambra State Police Command disclosed that its operatives rescued a kidnapped victim at Umuege Village, Amawbia, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, on Wednesday, the rescue followed a hot chase and strategic positioning of police operatives attached to the Central Police Station, Awka.

Ikenga said the operatives engaged the assailants after receiving information about the abduction of the victim at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

He added that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and that further updates would be provided as necessary.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command today, April 23, confirmed the rescue and safe return of a kidnapped victim at Umuege Village, Amawbia, Awka, and has debriefed the victim for necessary action.

“This followed a hot chase and strategic positioning by police operatives attached to the Central Police Station, Awka, after receiving information about the abduction of the victim at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

“This forced the criminals, who were operating in an unmarked Sienna vehicle, to abandon the victim at Umunya along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway and flee the scene.”

