Anambra Police Rescue Kidnap Victims, Recover Rifles

The Anambra State Police Command, in a series of operations over three days, rescued four kidnap victims, recovered 14 pump-action rifles, and arrested a suspect involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Command also recovered eight live cartridges, five handcuffs, as well as axes and machetes during the raids.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the raids were part of the Command’s proactive measures to ensure a crime-free Easter celebration across the State.

“During one of such patrols, the police rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a notorious cultist/kidnapper, and recovered seven pump-action guns, seven live cartridges, three handcuffs, one cutlass, one axe, one dagger, and other incriminating items,” the statement read.

In one of the operations, the joint security team comprising operatives from the Uli Police Divisional Headquarters and the Uli Vigilante group successfully rescued two kidnapped victims in Ihiala on the morning of April 18, 2025.

The victims had been abducted on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at around 2:00 p.m. at Amorka Village, Uli, along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway. The armed men reportedly double-crossed the victims’ vehicle, forced the occupants into another vehicle, and sped off.

The criminals later abandoned the victims’ vehicle at the scene. The responding police team recovered the abandoned car and transferred it to the station for safekeeping. Operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In a separate development, officers attached to Fegge Divisional Headquarters, while on patrol at 1:30 p.m. on April 17, 2025, intercepted a suspiciously parked bus along Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka, Onitsha.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag of rice concealing five pump-action rifles, eight live cartridges, and two handcuffs. Both the bus and the arms were recovered, and investigations are underway to identify the culprits.

Furthermore, operatives of the Rapid Response Squad/Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence at about 1:27 p.m. on April 17, 2025, arrested one Israel Akachukwu, male, 25 years old, at his residence on Ezeigwe Street, Nkpor, Idemili North LGA.

Items recovered from his apartment include two pump-action rifles, two live cartridges, a cutlass, a yellow axe, and a dagger.

The suspect confessed to being a member of the Viking Confraternity and is cooperating with police in efforts to apprehend other members of his gang.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has urged the people of Anambra to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security conscious.

The CP also called on residents to emulate Christ’s humility and selflessness, encouraging them to use the festive period to pray for peace and security in Anambra State and the nation at large.

