Anambra Police Rescue Four Kidnapped Children

The Anambra State Police Command has said it has rescued four children of the same family kidnapped by suspected herdsmen.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Saturday by the command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga said, “On December 15, 2023, at about 2300, the police at Abagana received information via the police hotline that suspected herdsmen had abducted four children from a family at Achalla Village, Enugwu Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“The caller, who is the mother of the children, disclosed that the family was watching television at about 2200 hrs (10 pm.) when the light suddenly went out.

The man of the house went out to find out what was amiss and the wife followed him. They observed three gunmen suspected to be herdsmen and fled for their dear lives.

“By the time they summoned the courage to return to the house, they discovered that their four children who were already asleep had been abducted by the gunmen.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, on receiving the report, immediately ordered the mobilisation of police personnel and vigilantes to go after the kidnappers to rescue the children.

According to him, the children were found on December 16 close to Urum, 25 kilometres away from their home in Achala village, Enugwu-Agidi.

“The four children aged 13, 14, 21 and 21 years, were rescued close to Urum, 25 kilometres away from their home in Achala village, Enugwu-Agidi.

“They have been reunited with their parents while the dragnet for the armed herdsmen is being extended to neighbouring communities.

“The Commissioner of Police has issued a stern warning to those engaged in kidnapping their fellow humans for money that when caught, they will be treated worse than armed robbers.

“Meanwhile security has been beefed up in the area to forestall a re-occurrence,” the statement added.