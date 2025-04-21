Anambra Police Rescue 4 Kidnaped Victims, Recover 14 Rifles, Arrest One Suspect

Share

The Anambra Police Command within three days rescued four kidnap suspects, recovered 14 Pomp Action Rifles and arrested one armed robber who was also a kidnapper. The Command also recovered eight life cartridges and five handcuffs as well as axes and matchet during the operation.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officers SP Tochikwu Ikenga the raid is part of the Commands determination to ensure a crime free Easter celebrations in the state.

“During one of such patrols, the Police rescued two kidnap victims, arrested a notorious cultist/kidnapper, and recovered seven pumpaction guns, seven live cartridges, three handcuffs, one cutlass, one axe, one dagger and other incriminating items.

The brief states as follows” “In the early hours of 18th April 2025, following an intense search operation, the Joint Security Team comprising the Police Operatives from Uli Police Divisional headquarters and Uli Vigilantes secured the safe return of two kidnapped victims in Ihiala”.

“The armed men on Sunday, 13th April 2025 at 2 pm at Amorka Village, Uli, along Onitsha Owerri Expressway double- crossed the victim’s vehicle, forced the occupants into another vehicle and zoomed off with them.”

