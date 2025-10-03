Anambra Police Read Riot Act Ahead Of New Yam Festival

As communities in Anambra State gathered to celebrate this year’s New Yam Festivals, the State Police Command had warned against parallel celebrations across the 179 Towns in the area.

To this end, the Command, through its respective Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), has deployed officers and men charged to show visible policing before and during the festivals in order to avert breakdown of law and order.

Similarly, the Command also warned those who may attempt to disrupt or hold separate celebrations against the government-recognised leaderships of the towns, warning that it would not hesitate to invoke the relevant laws against such actions.

Police Public Relations Office SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, explained that it has come to the attention of the Command that some people are trying to hold parallel celebrations to counter the official festival of some communities.

“Following security information regarding the ongoing New Yam Celebration across various communities in Anambra State, the Police Command has strongly warned individuals and groups against any acts capable of breaching the peace”

He said, “In particular, any attempt to organise parallel events or to undermine or disrespect community, Government-recognised leadership during the festivities will not be tolerated as offenders will be made to face the full weight of the Law”

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc mnips PhD, has directed all Divisional Police Officers, tactical teams, and Area Commanders to intensify visibility policing, patrols, and intelligence gathering within their areas of responsibility.”

Ikenga explained that “These measures are aimed at ensuring maximum security, Law, and Order before, during, and after the celebration”

“The Command joins Ndi Anambra in celebrating this important cultural festival and wishes all communities a peaceful and joyous New Yam Festival” he said.