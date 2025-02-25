Anambra Police Reactivates Cattle Menace Committee

Share

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu has reactivated the Cattle Menace Committee set up about three years ago to avert clashes between the Cattle owners and host Community farmers in the area.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the aim is to ensure peaceful co-existence among the cattle owners and the farmers and also to ensure the security of lives and property.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD in seeking a solution to the problems posed by cattle grazing, such as the destruction of crops, accidents and conflicts between herders and local communities in the State, is set to resuscitate the Cattle Menace Committee in the Command which aims to mitigate on the issues caused by stray cattle/herders and the communities”

“This move came after the CP received the Hausa/Fulani Community on a courtesy visit to his office”

“The Commissioner assured Ndi Anambra and residents alike that the Command under his watch shall continue to take proactive steps to address all security concerns in the State and noted that reviving the Committee will help to promote a safer and more harmonious coexistence between different communities in Anambra State,” he said.

Earlier in his address the National Deputy Director General of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria MACBAN Gidado Saddiki Sarkin Fulani said ;

“We also take this opportunity to reiterate our profound appreciation to the command, in collaboration with all security agencies and the government, for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property in Anambra State”

“Your dedication to upholding law and order, as well as your efforts to safeguard the right of every Nigerian to reside and conduct legitimate business anywhere in the country, is highly commendable’

“As representatives of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), we are engaged in the legitimate business of cattle breeding and sales across Nigeria, including Anambra State”

“We reaffirm our commitment to cooperating with all security agencies and the government to promote peace and security in the state”

“We pledge to provide any relevant information within our knowledge that can contribute to ensuring a safer and more secure Anambra State”he noted

