Anambra: Police Re-Arrest Escaped Kidnapper Of Lawmaker

The Anambra State Police Command has re-arrested one of the kidnap suspects that abducted and murdered the member that represented Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, late Justice Azuka last year.

Recall that there was controversy surrounding the escape of two suspected kidnappers who fled while security operatives were on manhunt of the gang leader.

The Police had in a vehicle taken the two suspects to point at the hide out of the kingpin and upon the pursuit of the kingpin the other two suspects who were not on hand cuff fled into a nearby bush.

According to the release by the Police Public Relationship Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga; “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that its operatives have successfully re-arrested one Ikeme – funa Ossai, a suspect in the kidnapping and gruesome murder of the late Hon. Justice Azuka, the distinguished member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

“This re-arrest followed a painstaking and intelligenceled operation. “The suspect, who had previously escaped custody, was tracked across multiple states within Nigeria and even into a neighbouring West African country.

