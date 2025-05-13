Anambra Police Re-Arrest Escaped Kidnapper Of Late Lawmaker

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has re-arrested one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping and murder of the late Hon. Justice Azuka, a former member representing Onitsha 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The re-arrest follows controversy surrounding the escape of two kidnap suspects last year, during a police-led operation to locate the gang leader behind the abduction. The suspects, who were not handcuffed at the time, had fled into a nearby bush after police operatives abandoned them momentarily in pursuit of the kingpin.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the command confirmed the re-arrest of Ikemefuna Ossai, describing the development as the result of a “painstaking and intelligence-led operation.”

According to the statement, the suspect, who had earlier escaped from custody, was tracked across multiple states and even into a neighbouring West African country before being apprehended on May 7, 2025, in Asaba, Delta State. He reportedly attempted to flee upon sighting the operatives but was swiftly subdued, sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg in the process.

The Police Command has since briefed stakeholders, including the late lawmaker’s family and the leadership of the Anambra State House of Assembly. During the engagement, the Commissioner of Police acknowledged the operational lapses that led to the initial escape and expressed regret.

The Command also revealed that intelligence gathered from the re-arrested suspect is aiding further operations, as efforts have intensified to apprehend the remaining fugitive and dismantle the criminal network responsible for the crime.

Reiterating its commitment to justice and public safety, the Anambra Police Command assured residents of its unwavering resolve to bring all perpetrators to book and ensure the security of lives and property across the state.

