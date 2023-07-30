Anambra Police Never Tortured Suspect To Death – Spokesperson

Anambra State Police Command has described as untrue the report from an online news platform that a robbery suspect was tortured to death under its custody.

According to the press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, one out of the suspects died at the hospital while he was attended to over wounds sustained during the police operations.

He further explained that one of the suspects escaped from the hospital and the policemen detailed to monitor him is currently facing disciplinary actions.

“In this instant case, the two robbery suspects were neither tortured nor handed to any vigilante group”

“On receiving the report of the arrest the Commissioner of Police promptly ordered that they be taken to hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds sustained in the cause of arrest. Both suspects were taken to the hospital where one gave up the ghost overnight”

“Two days later the other suspect outwitted his Police Guard in the hospital and escaped. The Police Officer on that shift was arrested and detained. He is currently undergoing a disciplinary procedure that may result in dismissal’

“Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance the vile propaganda emanating from Sahara Reporters seeking to paint the Command black. They are reassured of the Command’s commitment to protecting the lives and Property of all in Anambra State” he said.