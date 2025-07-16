Anambra Police Neutralize Two Kidnappers, Arrest One

The Anambra State Police Command has recorded major breakthroughs in its ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal elements. In separate operations, officers neutralized two suspected kidnappers, arrested another, and rescued at least three victims from various locations.

These operations were attributed to the proactive leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, under the newly strengthened Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

One of the suspects, identified as Gospel Ozioma Nneto, aged 31, also known as “OZ,” was arrested at Osumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area. The two other suspects were neutralized during a gun duel with operatives at Nteje, covering parts of Njikoka and Oyi Local Government Areas. Another kidnap victim was rescued from a forest between Nimo and Orukwu in Idemili South Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command confirmed that the series of coordinated raids took place in the early hours of July 15, 2025. Ikenga said the arrested suspect, Nneto, is a notorious member of a proscribed armed separatist group and a known terrorist, kidnapper, and armed robber. During interrogation, he confessed to being a photographer for the group, operating from a base known as “Mother Valley” located in the Orsumoghu-Orsu axis. He is currently undergoing further interrogation while police continue to investigate his network.

The statement further revealed that in another coordinated operation involving the Divisional Police Officers of Nimo and Nteje, in collaboration with local vigilante operatives, three kidnapped victims were rescued from suspected armed criminals. The victims were taken to safety and will be reunited with their families following necessary medical and psychological evaluations.

On the evening of July 14, 2025, police operatives from Nteje Division engaged two armed suspects during an attempted attack. A gun battle ensued, during which the suspects were neutralized. Weapons recovered from the operations included two pump-action guns, two daggers, and other incriminating materials.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Orutugu, reiterated the Command’s resolve to continue its offensive against criminal gangs across the state. He assured residents that the police will sustain the tempo and remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens and visitors in Anambra.

Efforts are ongoing to track down fleeing members of the criminal syndicates involved in these incidents.