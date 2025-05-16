Anambra Police Neutralize Two Gunmen

Share

Less than 24 hours after a legal practitioner and another individual were killed in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, the Anambra State Police Command has neutralized two suspected gunmen during an attempted attack at a checkpoint in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area.

During the exchange, one security operative sustained injuries, while the gunmen also set fire to a security operational vehicle.

Reacting to the incident, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, describing the attack as a challenge to the collective resolve of Ndi Anambra to rid the state of criminal elements.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Command detailed the events:

“On the evening of May 15, 2025, operatives of the Anambra Joint Security Team successfully repelled an attack by armed criminals at a security checkpoint in Isuofia.

“Two of the assailants were neutralized in the gun battle. Unfortunately, one security operative was fatally wounded, and one of the operational vehicles was burnt.

“Due to the superior firepower of the security team, the attackers abandoned one of their operational vehicles, a Toyota Sienna, and fled the scene.”

The Commissioner condemned the incident and emphasized the unwavering commitment of the Command to safeguard lives and property.

“This attack is a test of our collective determination to eliminate criminality in Anambra. We will pursue and apprehend those responsible,” Orutugu stated.

He further confirmed that calm had been restored in the area, and additional armed personnel had been deployed to comb nearby bushes in search of the fleeing suspects.

