Anambra: Police Neutralize Notorious Kidnapper, Recover Arms As IGP Rewards 7 PPROS

The Anambra State Police Command has neutralised a notorious kidnapper who was alleged to have been involved in several kidnaps in about the last two years. This is coming as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetoku, has rewarded Police Public Relations Officers from seven states.

According to a release by SP Tochikwu Ikenga, the “Joint Se- curity Operatives comprising of Police and Anambra Vigilantes on 22/11/024 by 10:30 am neutralised a member of an armed robbery gang operating along Nkwo Enugu Ukwu Road and recovered one Ak47 rifle, two magazines and five rounds of live ammunition.”

“The Joint Security Forces responded swiftly and acted on credible information about planned ac- tivities of the notorious gang in the area.

The operatives engaged the criminals and subdued them in a gun duel, while some of the gang members escaped with bullet wounds.” “The operatives have further sustained security dominance in the area and activated an onslaught of operations against the fleeing gang members,” he said.

Speaking on the rewards to Police Public Relations officers, Ikenga said: “The 2024 Conference of Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) and Communications Experts held in Asaba, Delta State, from 18th November, finally came to a close on November 21, 2024, with a regimental dinner ceremony to signify the end of the annual conference.

“The Conference themed: “Strengthening the Nigeria Police Force Oversight and Accountability”, which aided in equipping PPROs with the required expertise for effective communication, police accountability, improved human relations and public trust, was facilitated by resource persons and experts in the Public Relations sector, NGOs, International organisations and experts in other relevant fields.”

The Inspector-General while noting that the Conference is a milestone achievement towards a more effective policing strategy, thanked the Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff “Oborevwori and the good people of Delta State for hosting the event.

The IGP also appreciated the support of various agencies, international organisations, and individuals, and further re-echoed his call on the general public to embrace the new innovations and ideas of the present police leadership towards improved oversight, accountability, and quality service delivery for the general socio-economic development of Nigeria,” he stated.

