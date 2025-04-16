Anambra Police Launches Monitoring Team To Curb Operatives’ Excesses

Share

In a bid to curb and prevent the excesses of officers and men of the Police Command in the ongoing Udo Ga Chi Security Operations, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has established a monitoring team to regulate the activities of operatives.

This development comes just 24 hours after eight Service Commanders launched the joint security initiative aimed at complementing the efforts of the Agunechemba Security Squad in the State.

The monitoring team, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department in Awka, Mantu Chong, is tasked with ensuring that officers conduct themselves civilly and adhere strictly to the operational order.

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga: “Following the launch and deployment of the Joint Security Team to enforce Operation Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping, the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, on April 16, 2025, set up a monitoring team led by DCP Mantu Chong, to ensure that officers are civil and in compliance with the Operational Order. He can be reached on 07030871026.”

The CP, on behalf of other security agencies, expressed gratitude to the Anambra State Government and well-meaning citizens for their continued support.

He also appreciated the coordinated efforts and sacrifices of the Police and other security outfits in curbing serious crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and other related offenses, especially during and beyond the Easter period.

Orutugu noted that alongside the strong resolve to combat violent crimes, the operations also provide avenues for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and community policing principles, where applicable.

“This window will remain open for individuals willing to explore such mechanisms to resolve specific problems and issues,” he said.

The Anambra Police Command assured the public that it would continue to review ongoing operations and adopt strategies to improve safety and security in the State.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact the Command Control Room on 07039194332 or reach the PPRO on 08039334002 for prompt security assistance.

Additionally, the NPF Rescue Me app is available for free download on both Android and Apple iOS platforms. Residents may also contact their local Area Commanders or Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) for matters within their jurisdictions.

Share