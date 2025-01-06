Anambra Police Launch Manhunt On Killers Of Native Doctor’s Children

Share

The Anambra State Police Command on Monday commenced a manhunt in search of the killers of three children of a native doctor murdered at their home in Nise community in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the spokesman for the state police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, noted that the killing occurred late on Saturday, January 4 and the incident was reported to the command late on Sunday, January 5.

New Telegraph gathered that the yet-to-be-identified murderers were said to have climbed the fence of the building where they gained entry into the compound to carry out the act and later left the compound unnoticed after killing the children, they dumped their corpses in a parked Mercedes Benz car in the compound before leaving the environs.

However, Ikenga, noted that police operatives have visited the scene of the incident and evacuated the corpses, adding that a manhunt has been launched on the suspects through the information gathered from residents around the area.

“Yes, we got a report from the Divisional Police Officer of the area about the killing of three siblings who were killed by some assailants and their corpses dumped in a Mercedes Benz car parked in the compound.

“We have taken over the scene and we have also interacted with those around the scene and the father of the deceased and the information they have provided is helping us to launch a manhunt on the suspects.

“The assailants entered the compound, killed the victims and dumped their corpses inside a parked Mercedes Benz in the compound. The incident happened on Saturday, but we got the report late on Sunday,” he stated.

