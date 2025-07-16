Anambra: Police Kill 2 Gunmen, Arrest One Suspect, Rescue Victim

The Anambra State Police Command yesterday neutralised two suspected kidnappers, arrested another and rescued a victim.

These exploits are the results of the proactive policing of the state by the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, through the rejigged Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the area.

The suspect was arrested at Osumoghu in Ihiala Local Government Area while the two neutralised suspects met their end at Nteje in Njikoka and Oyi Local Government Areas respectively.

A kidnap victim was also rescued at the forest linking Nimo and Orukwu in Idemili South Council Area. The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement narrated the incident;

“The Anambra State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, PhD, continues to record major operational breakthroughs in its relentless efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

“In a series of coordinated operations across different parts of the state, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, in the early hours of today, 15th July 2025, arrested one Gospel Ozioma Nneto, male, aged 31, aka “OZ,” a notorious leader of a proscribed armed separatist group.