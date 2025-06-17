Anambra: Police Inspector Accidentally Shot Dead By 10-Year-Old Son

Share

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the accidental shooting to death of an Inspector by his 10-year-old son.

The ten year old son was said to be unaware of the state of the AK 47 rifle when he pulled the trigger and it hit the back of the father and the inspectors’ second son on the hand.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga, it was an unfortunate incident, adding that it is highly regrettable.

“The Anambra State Police Command has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that resulted in the death of Police Inspector Okolie Amechi in Awka.

“The incident, which occurred on the evening of June 15, was allegedly due to an accidental discharge by his 10-yearold son.

“The son unaware of the state of the AK 47 rifle assigned to the Inspector, pulled the trigger and struck the Inspector on the back and his second child on the hand.

“Regrettably, Inspector Amechi was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty at the hospital, while the second victim is said to be responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the AK47 rifle has been recovered while the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.

“The Command while wishing the second victim a quick recovery, condoles with the family and friends of the late Inspector,” he said.

