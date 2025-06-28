Anambra Police Hunt Gunmen Over Alleged Kidnapping

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday activated a rescue operation to apprehend the hoodlums involved in the abduction of a yet-to-be-identified resident in Awka, the state capital.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, when the victim was abducted near his residence by three armed men operating in an unregistered Toyota Highlander. The hoodlums whisked him away after shooting indiscriminately.

A video circulating online showed the three armed men operating in a stainless coloured Toyota Highlander without a plate number, shooting indiscriminately and abducting the victim.

Speaking during a press statement, the State Command’s spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Command assured that it will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the victim is rescued alive.

READ ALSO

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, hailed the courage of the good-spirited individual who took the video, as it is assisting in the rescue operations of the kidnapped victim.

He said, “The Anambra State Police Command will leverage on the viral video of the criminal operations of three armed men who operated in a stainless colored Highlander without a plate number, shot indiscriminately and abducted an unsuspecting victim in the early hours of June 27, 2025, at Awka for investigations.

“Given the above, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has hailed the bravery of the individual who recorded the video, as it is aiding the rescue operations and potentially helping to save the kidnapped victim.

“The CP noted that such a courageous act demonstrates the impact of community involvement in supporting Law Enforcement efforts.

“The Command aims to identify the suspects, gather evidence, and potentially apprehend those involved in the criminal activities.”